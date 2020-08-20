Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.66 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00027803 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.18 or 0.05639465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045446 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.