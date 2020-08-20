Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the July 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.12. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

