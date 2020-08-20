Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Roscan Gold Corp (CVE:ROS) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 2,821,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 683,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS)

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 271 sq. kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

