Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $19.17. Russel Metals shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 173,242 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.34%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.