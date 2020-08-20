Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Wingstop worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.