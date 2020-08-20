Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Visteon worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 284,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,499,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 127,611 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE VC opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

