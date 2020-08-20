Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

VLY stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

