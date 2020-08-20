Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 43,021 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.