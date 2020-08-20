Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,519 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $175,624. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

