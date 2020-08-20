Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 80,532 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

