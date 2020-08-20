Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,523 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Post worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

POST stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

