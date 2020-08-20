Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

