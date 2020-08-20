Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.63% of Tutor Perini worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $664.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,614,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,409.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,814.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

