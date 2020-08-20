Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

