Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.74 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.