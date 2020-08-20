Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 754,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 68,280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

