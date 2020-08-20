Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,054,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 756.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

