Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.70 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of J & J Snack Foods worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

