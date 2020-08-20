Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,641.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 2,009,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

