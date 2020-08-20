Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of 360 Finance worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 360 Finance by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of 360 Finance stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. 360 Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

