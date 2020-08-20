Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Heska worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,921,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,383 shares of company stock worth $3,577,477. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.