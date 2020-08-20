Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,890,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Masimo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $218.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

