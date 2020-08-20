Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

