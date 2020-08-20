Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of MSG Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $65.34 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.