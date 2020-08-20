Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 104,497 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 4,171.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Elastic worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,433,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

