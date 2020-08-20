Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 461 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 26.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,197.05 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,222.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,635.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,329.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

