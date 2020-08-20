Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,630 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of James River Group worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 186,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.53 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.