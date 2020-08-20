Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock worth $3,418,899. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $320.09 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

