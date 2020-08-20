Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 668,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

BMRN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

