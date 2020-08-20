Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,896 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,558 shares of company stock worth $9,301,322. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

