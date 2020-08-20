Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,491 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

