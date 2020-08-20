Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,182 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,977 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 213,404 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

