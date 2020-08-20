Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 435,339 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,528,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

