S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81.

S4 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

