SafeCoin Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $20.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00047793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00749986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.01521787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,654.67 or 0.99266528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00062927 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

