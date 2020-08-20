Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAFM opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

