Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

