Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in June

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Savills stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Savills has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

