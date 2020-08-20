SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $500.45

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $500.45 and traded as high as $610.00. SDL shares last traded at $604.00, with a volume of 80,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SDL to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 760 ($9.94) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $528.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

