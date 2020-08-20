Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $935.88

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $935.88 and traded as low as $640.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 4,910 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 935.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,181.85).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.