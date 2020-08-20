SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $862.74

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $862.74 and traded as high as $974.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $951.20, with a volume of 1,533,235 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.18) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 878 ($11.48) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 872.46 ($11.41).

The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 942.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 862.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEGRO plc will post 2437.9997937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

