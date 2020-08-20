Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.16

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.16 and traded as high as $94.00. Serabi Gold shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 117,919 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 million and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

