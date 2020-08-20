Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

