Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 199.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.