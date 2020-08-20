Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Servicemaster Global worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth about $83,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,210 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,410,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after purchasing an additional 756,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SERV opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

