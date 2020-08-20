SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in June

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $4.50 on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGLFF shares. HSBC downgraded SGL Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

