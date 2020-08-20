Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

