Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Drops By 24.7%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 30th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

ACRX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.24 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

