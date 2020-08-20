Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Decreases By 12.2%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 326,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $191,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

