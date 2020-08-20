Short Interest in ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Expands By 42.9%

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.5 days.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. ADO Properties has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

